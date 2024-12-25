Indigo Unveils Limited-Time Fare Sale

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Gurgaon, India : IndiGo on Monday, (Dec 23) announced the launch of its exclusive Getaway Sale, offering discounted fares on domestic and international routes.

The limited-period sale will run until December 25, 2024, allowing customers to flights for between January 23 and April 30, 2025.

For domestic travelers, fares start at Rs 1,199 onwards, while international flights are available from Rs 4,499. In addition to discounted fares, IndiGo is offering up to 15% savings on select 6E add-ons, including prepaid excess baggage options (15kg, 20kg, and 30kg), standard seat selection, and Emergency XL seats.

These add-ons are starting at Rs 599 for domestic and Rs 699 for international flights.

To further maximize savings, IndiGo has also partnered with Federal Bank to offer additional discounts for bookings made with Federal Bank credit cards. Customers can enjoy flat discounts of 15 per cent on domestic and 10 per cent on international flights for bookings completed by December 31, 2024, the airline said.

To make bookings, the airline said that the customers may visit IndiGo's website.

