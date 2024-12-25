Panama Protests Trump’S Canal Takeover Threat

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's citizens rallied against Donald Trump's recent remarks about reclaiming the Panama Canal. The president-elect's comments sparked outrage and reignited discussions about and U.S. influence in Latin America.



Trump criticized Panama's canal fees as "exorbitant" and hinted at Chinese influence in the region. He suggested the U.S. should retake control if Panama couldn't ensure efficient operation.



This statement ignored the canal's complex history and Panama's hard-fought independence. gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Panama City to voice their displeasure.



They chanted slogans and burned effigies of Trump. The demonstrators emphasized Panama's sovereignty and rejected any foreign interference in their affairs.



Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino swiftly responded to Trump 's threats. He declared the canal's status non-negotiable and affirmed Panama's complete ownership.







Mulino's stance reflected the nation's determination to maintain control over its vital asset. The Panama Canal has long been a symbol of national pride and economic importance.



It generates significant revenue for Panama and plays a crucial role in global maritime trade. The U.S. transferred control of the canal to Panama in 1999, ending nearly a century of American oversight.

U.S. Interventions and Sovereignty in Latin America

Trump's comments revived memories of past U.S. interventions in Latin America. Many in the region view such rhetoric as a throwback to imperialistic policies. The incident highlighted the ongoing struggle for self-determination among smaller nations.



The controversy also drew attention to China's growing influence in Latin America. Some observers see Trump's remarks as an attempt to counter Chinese economic expansion.



However, Panamanian officials denied any undue Chinese control over the canal. This episode underscores the delicate balance of international relations and sovereignty.



It serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting national boundaries and agreements. The Panamanian people's strong response demonstrates their commitment to protecting their interests and independence.

MENAFN25122024007421016031ID1109029490