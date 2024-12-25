Samsung Unveils Galaxy AI Park Experience At Dubai Festival City

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Running until December 30th, the Galaxy AI Park Experience will take visitors on an exciting journey through interactive zones and live entertainment, with exciting festive prizes up for grabs.











DUBAI, UAE, December, 2024 – Gulf is spreading festive cheer this season with the launch of its Galaxy AI Park Experience at Dubai Festival City's Bay Side. Running until December 30th, the trailer activation offers visitors an immersive experience highlighting Samsung's cutting-edge products and innovation.

Operating daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the Samsung Galaxy AI Park Experience will take visitors on an exciting journey through interactive zones, live entertainment, and festive giveaways, making it an iconic destination this December.





Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“The holiday season is upon us, and we are excited to bring the Galaxy AI Park Experience to the vibrant community of Dubai Festival City. This destination, popular with families and young people, provides the perfect backdrop to showcase the power of Galaxy AI. Visitors can explore our technology first-hand, participate in a range of exciting activities and entertainment, and even have the opportunity to win some truly amazing prizes. We aim to spread festive cheer while offering a unique and engaging experience for all.”

An Exciting Festive Journey Awaits:

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of fun activities suitable for the whole family. The FlexZoom Photo Booth captures perfect moments with Samsung's advanced camera technology, while the Sketch-to-Image Zone brings creativity to life with exciting prizes up for grabs, and a chance to be one of the lucky winners.

People of all ages can take part in Flippi Game, a family-friendly gaming zone. While the Hands-On Eco Product Experience allows visitors to discover Samsung's latest innovations, including the Galaxy S24 (FE Edition), Tab S10, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, the Dance Challenge puts Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring wearables to the test by tracking health statistics during a fun and festive dance challenge.

Special Live Performances:

Samsung will host two live events, entertaining the whole family with a special live show by media personality & content creator Khalid Ghanayem on December 27 and a high-energy fitness showcase guided by Les Mills Coaches, highlighting the real-time health tracking of how Samsung wearables on December 28.

