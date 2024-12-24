Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Number Of Wounded Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the Russian army's attack on Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve has already increased to 13.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on December 24, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih . So far, one person has been reported dead. 13 people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl. A residential building, shops, and cars were damaged. Information about the victims and the damage is being updated. People are likely to be trapped under the rubble,” the press service said.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident, recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Rocket attack onRih: 11 injured, three in serious condition

As reported earlier, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration informed that 11 people were injured as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS