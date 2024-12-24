OKX TR Takes Users To The Manchester City - Manchester United Derby

(MENAFN- B2Press) The OKX TR brought the excitement of the Manchester City - Manchester United derby to its users in Türkiye, both on-site in England and through a special event in Istanbul.

The Manchester City - Manchester United match, one of the most important derbies in the Premier League, took place last weekend. OKX, the global partner of Manchester City, allowed its users to experience the derby excitement both in Manchester and in Istanbul with the OKX TR team. OKX TR, which took five well-known Turkish influencers and five of their followers on a three-day tour of England, brought the excitement of the campaign to Istanbul by hosting a special event titled "Investment in Fun" on December 15, offering attendees the opportunity to watch the derby together in a private screening room.

Gave Away Manchester Derby Tickets and an England Trip

As part of the Manchester derby ticket and England trip giveaway, OKX TR took notable figures from the crypto ecosystem, such as Crypto Kemal, Efe Bulduk, Efloud, Selcoin, and The Wolf of Main Street, along with their followers, to England. The group had the opportunity to watch one of the world's biggest derbies from a VIP box. The event, which received thousands of applications and intense interest, also offered five lucky users who completed tasks in the OKX app the chance to visit the Manchester City stadium and meet Pep Guardiola and Haaland. The OKX TR group not only experienced the excitement of the derby but also explored the streets of Manchester, enjoying the privileges of being an OKX TR user.

The Derby Excitement Continued in Istanbul

OKX TR, which publishes videos under the "Investment in Life" concept on its YouTube channel, covering everything from crypto and financial markets to health, entertainment, culture, and personal development, brought the derby excitement to Istanbul with a special event titled "Investment in Fun."

At a cinema hall in Istanbul's Akmerkez, lucky OKX TR users gathered to watch one of the Premier League's most exciting matches, the Manchester City - Manchester United derby, with a presentation by Boğaç Soydemir. The event, which was also attended by OKX TR team members, attracted significant attention from the press and sports media.

“OKX TR Is More Than Just a Crypto Exchange”

Recalling that OKX TR will launch its Türkiye-specific applications in February 2024, OKX TR's Chairman of the Board, Mehmet Çamır, shared his thoughts on the "Investment in Fun" event:“Since the day we started our operations, our primary focus has always been our community. OKX TR is more than just a crypto exchange. It is a brand that adds value and invests in its users. Leveraging the global partnership between OKX and Manchester City, we crowned this with a three-day event that allowed our users in Turkey to experience unforgettable moments. To experience the derby night with our users, we also hosted our 'Investment in Fun' event in Istanbul. We will continue to meet our community by organizing events that show that being an OKX TR user is a privileged experience, and with every step we take and every piece of content we create, we will continue to invest in our users' lives.”

