Israel affirms it murdered Hamas chief

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Israel Katz has confirmed that Israel was responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran this past summer. Haniyeh, a key figure in Hamas and its chief negotiator in ceasefire talks with Israel, was killed in July by an explosive device in the Iranian capital, shortly after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



While Israel had previously acknowledged its involvement in the killings of other Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, it had not previously confirmed its role in Haniyeh’s death. Katz also issued a stern warning to Yemen's Houthi rebels, stating that Israel had successfully dealt heavy blows to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian defense system, and would similarly strike the Houthis. Katz emphasized that Israel would target the group’s infrastructure and leadership, echoing past operations against its enemies.



In response to Haniyeh's assassination, Iran had vowed retaliation, which took place in October with the launch of over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Recently, Houthi rebels also targeted Israel, breaching air defenses and injuring multiple people in a missile strike on Tel Aviv.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027233