Musk praises Durov on Telegram breakthrough

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has praised Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov after the messaging app achieved its first-ever profitable year. Durov shared the news on Monday, revealing that Telegram had earned over $1 billion in revenue in 2024, concluding the year with over $500 million in cash reserves, excluding crypto assets. Musk responded with a simple “Well done” under Durov’s post.



Despite this financial success, Durov has faced legal troubles. In August, he was briefly detained in Paris on charges including complicity in distributing child pornography and drug trafficking. French authorities claim Telegram’s lack of strict content moderation has allowed criminal activity to flourish on the platform. Durov, who denied the charges, appeared in court earlier this month but refused to comment on the case. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the charges, comparing them to blaming car manufacturers for crimes committed using their vehicles.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027188