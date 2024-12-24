Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov Presents Pearls Of Operetta

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has presented a
concert program "Following My Teacher's Path". Pearls of Operetta",
Azernews reports.
The concert featured the performance of Honored Artist and
vocalist Ramil Gasimov, who dedicated the musical evening to his
teacher, the prominent vocalist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Mobil Ahmadov.
This concert was not only a unique creative evening for the
artist, but it also featured memorable and touching moments of
reminiscence.
At the beginning of the evening, the vocalist addressed the
audience, expressing his desire to conduct the concert in an
interactive format, and encouraging questions, which did indeed
happen. Throughout the evening, he engaged warmly with the
audience, sharing stories about creative and other interesting
aspects of his life, and expressing his emotions.
Some people, achieving success in life, believe they have
accomplished everything solely through their hard work and talent,
often forgetting about their teachers. However, Ramil Gasimov is
one of those grateful individuals who not only remembers his
teachers but continuously promotes their work.
He dedicated this evening to his teacher – a prominent vocalist
and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Mobil Ahmadov. Moreover,
performing on this theatre stage was not a coincidence...
Ramil Gasimov shared that from childhood he exhibited
exceptional abilities in the exact sciences, and his parents
envisioned him as a future scholar, but his love for music
ultimately determined his fate.
At 11, he studied at the State Children's Philharmonic under the
tutelage of People's Artist, Professor Mobil Ahmadov, and won a
young talents competition in Baku that same year.
By the age of 15, he was a winner of the republican competition
"Pöhrə" and a laureate of the "86 Republican" vocal competition in
Moscow. These successes marked his first confident steps toward the
peaks of musical mastery.
At 15, with the support of Mobil Ahmadov and special approval
from the Ministry of Culture, he joined the Azerbaijan State
Theater of Musical Comedy (now the Azerbaijan State Academic
Musical Theater) and made history as the theater's youngest
soloist.
"For me, the memory of my teacher, to whom I owe my artistic
successes, is always precious. I have always spoken of this and
will honor his memory as someone very dear to me. The creativity of
Mobily Ahmedov is part of the treasure trove of national classical
art," said Ramil Gasimov.
He subsequently graduated from the Azerbaijan State University
of Culture and Arts, specializing in "Operatic and Chamber
Singing."
At the age of twenty, he became a soloist for Azerbaijani State
Television. He always stood out with his impeccable performances in
lead roles of works by national classics, operettas, and operas.
This is evidenced by the words of People's Artists of the USSR and
laureates of State Prizes – Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov, Arif
Malikow, Tofiq Guliyev, Ramiz Mustafayev, Khuraman Gasimova, Emin
Sabitoglu, and others.
Notably, Ramil Gasymov is the youngest performer of the
character Koroglu (at the age of 26). The golden fund of television
preserves over 120 arias, romances, ballads, cantatas, odes, and
more performed by him. The 40-year-old vocalist has rightfully
represented the national musical culture in many countries around
the world, receiving international awards, and recently brilliantly
portrayed the character of Nasimi in a grand premiere.
It is also worth mentioning Ramil Gasimov's excellent
organizational skills as the creator of the Variety-Symphony
Orchestra "We are from Baku," the artistic director of musical
ensembles of Azerbaijani television and radio, the director of the
Mədəniyyət TV channel, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace,
and currently the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic named
after Fikret Amirov.
Ramil Gasimov's performance was accompanied by the theatre's
symphony orchestra under the direction of Honored Art Worker
Fakhraddin Atayev. Arias and compositions from past operettas were
presented, including those not performed for a long time.
To conclude, a composition featuring the theatre chorus was
performed, and at the audience's request, Ramil Gasimov sang an
encore accompanied by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, composer
Siyavush Karimi.
Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day,
and Milli.
