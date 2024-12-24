Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov Presents Pearls Of Operetta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has presented a concert program "Following My Teacher's Path". Pearls of Operetta", Azernews reports.

The concert featured the performance of Honored Artist and vocalist Ramil Gasimov, who dedicated the musical evening to his teacher, the prominent vocalist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mobil Ahmadov.

This concert was not only a unique creative evening for the artist, but it also featured memorable and touching moments of reminiscence.

At the beginning of the evening, the vocalist addressed the audience, expressing his desire to conduct the concert in an interactive format, and encouraging questions, which did indeed happen. Throughout the evening, he engaged warmly with the audience, sharing stories about creative and other interesting aspects of his life, and expressing his emotions.

Some people, achieving success in life, believe they have accomplished everything solely through their hard work and talent, often forgetting about their teachers. However, Ramil Gasimov is one of those grateful individuals who not only remembers his teachers but continuously promotes their work.

He dedicated this evening to his teacher – a prominent vocalist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Mobil Ahmadov. Moreover, performing on this theatre stage was not a coincidence...

Ramil Gasimov shared that from childhood he exhibited exceptional abilities in the exact sciences, and his parents envisioned him as a future scholar, but his love for music ultimately determined his fate.

At 11, he studied at the State Children's Philharmonic under the tutelage of People's Artist, Professor Mobil Ahmadov, and won a young talents competition in Baku that same year.

By the age of 15, he was a winner of the republican competition "Pöhrə" and a laureate of the "86 Republican" vocal competition in Moscow. These successes marked his first confident steps toward the peaks of musical mastery.

At 15, with the support of Mobil Ahmadov and special approval from the Ministry of Culture, he joined the Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Comedy (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater) and made history as the theater's youngest soloist.

"For me, the memory of my teacher, to whom I owe my artistic successes, is always precious. I have always spoken of this and will honor his memory as someone very dear to me. The creativity of Mobily Ahmedov is part of the treasure trove of national classical art," said Ramil Gasimov.

He subsequently graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, specializing in "Operatic and Chamber Singing."

At the age of twenty, he became a soloist for Azerbaijani State Television. He always stood out with his impeccable performances in lead roles of works by national classics, operettas, and operas. This is evidenced by the words of People's Artists of the USSR and laureates of State Prizes – Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov, Arif Malikow, Tofiq Guliyev, Ramiz Mustafayev, Khuraman Gasimova, Emin Sabitoglu, and others.

Notably, Ramil Gasymov is the youngest performer of the character Koroglu (at the age of 26). The golden fund of television preserves over 120 arias, romances, ballads, cantatas, odes, and more performed by him. The 40-year-old vocalist has rightfully represented the national musical culture in many countries around the world, receiving international awards, and recently brilliantly portrayed the character of Nasimi in a grand premiere.

It is also worth mentioning Ramil Gasimov's excellent organizational skills as the creator of the Variety-Symphony Orchestra "We are from Baku," the artistic director of musical ensembles of Azerbaijani television and radio, the director of the Mədəniyyət TV channel, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, and currently the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov.

Ramil Gasimov's performance was accompanied by the theatre's symphony orchestra under the direction of Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev. Arias and compositions from past operettas were presented, including those not performed for a long time.

To conclude, a composition featuring the theatre chorus was performed, and at the audience's request, Ramil Gasimov sang an encore accompanied by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, composer Siyavush Karimi.

