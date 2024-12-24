Acer Debuts On Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Representing Top 10% of the largest 2,500 Companies in S&P BMI on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer (TWSE: 2353) announced its debut on the Sustainability (DJSI) World 2024, which comprises of the global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. At the same time, Acer was listed on DSJI's Emerging Markets Index for the 11th consecutive year in 2024, ranking among the top companies in the THQ (Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics) industry and scoring in the 100th percentile with full marks across various components: Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, and Customer Relationship Management. Acer's commitment to making a positive impact on environmental sustainability includes joining the RE100 initiative, setting the goals to source 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. In 2023 the Acer Group sourced 48% renewable electricity worldwide, with 100% renewable electricity sourced in multiple countries. Acer's efforts have been recognized in growing capacity by global sustainability accolades and indices throughout 2024:

Listed among TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies.

Listed in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the 11th consecutive year, garnering the best rating of "AAA"[1] that represents the top 15% in the category of technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry.

Awarded Platinum medal for EcoVadis' Sustainability Ratings for the third straight year, the highest tier of recognition representing the top 1% of rated companies[2] evaluated on sustainability across global supply chains based on four key themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

A constituent of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the ninth consecutive year. In the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index[3] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which integrates ESG management practices and financial performances of companies, for the seventh year. Acer continues to research and design climate-conscious solutions that serve both humanity and the planet, providing greener choices for a brighter future. Its eco-conscious offering includes computers and display products built with recycled materials and energy-efficient solutions, lifestyle products such e-bikes and e-scooters, energy storage solutions, along with award-winning packaging designs to contribute to the industry.

[1]

MSCI ESG AAA Rating as of November 26, 2021, updated on December 10, 2024 [2]

Ecovadis rating, August 2024 [3]

First Taiwan domestic benchmark developed using FTSE ESG Ratings and data model, developed in partnership with Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Taiwan Index Plus Corp. (TIP)

