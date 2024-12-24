Investbev Credit Partners With Rare Character Whiskey To Fuel Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership Supports Rare Character Whiskey's Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Premium Bourbon

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev Credit, the leading private equity and credit provider in the alcohol beverage industry, proudly announces the closing of a seven-figure financing agreement with Rare Character Whiskey. This partnership will provide Rare Character Whiskey with the necessary capital to expand its inventory and manage the unprecedented growth anticipated by the company in 2025.

Rare Character Whiskey, a rising star in the bourbon market, has earned acclaim for its innovative approach to small-batch and single-barrel offerings. With secured financing from

InvestBev Credit, Rare Character Whiskey is well-positioned to scale its operations while maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that define its brand.

"Working with Pete and the Rare Character team has been a pleasure," said Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev. "We are thrilled to support their success in the strong and stable bourbon market. Rare Character is an exemplary partner, and we're confident this collaboration will lead to incredible milestones in 2025 and beyond."

"As independent bottlers offering a unique range of products-from small-batch limited releases to single barrels and one-time offerings-we are always on the hunt for great, legacy whiskey of age," said Pete from Rare Character Whiskey. "We are excited to work with Brian and InvestBev Credit to bring more of these amazing offerings to our expanding market footprint over the coming years!"

The seven-figure financing underscores InvestBev's commitment to empowering brands in the alcohol beverage industry by providing tailored financial solutions that drive sustainable growth. As the bourbon market continues to thrive, Rare Character Whiskey's strategic focus and industry expertise align seamlessly with InvestBev's mission to support visionary brands.

Rare Character Whiskey is set to utilize the funds to expand its inventory, meet increasing consumer demand, and fortify its presence as a leader in the premium bourbon category.

About Rare Character Whiskey

Rare Character Whiskey specializes in producing premium, small-batch, and single-barrel bourbon that reflects the artistry and tradition of American whiskey-making. With a focus on innovation and quality, Rare Character has quickly become a respected name among enthusiasts and collectors.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector. Learn more:

Press Contact:

Shannon Duer

845-548-1211

