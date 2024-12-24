Gaps narrow between Israel, Hamas over possible ceasefire

(MENAFN) Gaps among Israel and Hamas over a likely Gaza ceasefire have narrowed, in line with Israeli and Palestinian spokespersons’ remarks on Monday, however, critical divergence have yet to be determined.



A recent attempt by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States to finish the conflict and free Israeli and foreign hostages has obtained momentum in the recent month, however, no breakthrough has yet been declared.



A Palestinian governmental familiar with the negotiations stated while some sticking problems had been resolved, the name of some of the Palestinian prisoners to be said by in exchange for hostages, as well as the specific placement of Israeli forces in Gaza, had not yet been decided.



His words aligned with those of Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, who stated that negotiations were ongoing on both matters. The parties were, however, much closer to an agreement than they had been in months, he added.



