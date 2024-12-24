Allu Arjun Appears Before Police In Theatre Stampede Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Tollywood Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before for questioning in Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Amid tight security, the national award-winning reached Chikkadpally Police Station around 11 a.m.

On Monday, the police issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them for further questioning.

Police stepped up security at the police station and imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles.

Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind and his lawyers also reached the police station.

The team of the actor was at his residence till late Monday night.

A woman died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of 'Puspha 2: The Rule'.

The theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The 'Pushpa' star, who is listed by police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the same day the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the High Court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said on Sunday that the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion.

The police chief on Sunday also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to debunk Allu Arjun's claims.

The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4. Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings.

Allu Arjun is likely to be questioned based on the video evidence and also the statements made by him after his release from jail and on December 21.

While speaking in the Assembly on December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a "roadshow" even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son.

Hours later, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations false. Allu Arjun also stated he was hurt over character assassination.

However, the police came out with CCTV footage to debunk the actor's claims.