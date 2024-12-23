Invest Taiwan Greenlights Nine Companies’ Projects  

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – proposals of nine corporations have been approved by the interministerial organization Invest Taiwan December 19-20, 2024, highlighting the government's efforts to advance domestic prosperity, according to the of Economic Affairs, (MOEA).

“Since the 2019 launch of the Action Plan for Welcoming Overseas Taiwanese Businesses to Return to Invest in Taiwan, Action Plan for Accelerated Investment by Domestic Corporations and Action Plan for Accelerated Investment by Small and Medium Enterprises, the three programs have attracted investment of over NT$2.45 trillion (US$74.8 billion) from 1,611 businesses, creating more than 158,000 jobs,” MOEA, announced: According to the MOEA, among the nine companies are two overseas firms that have returned to Taiwan: New Taipei City-based Taipei Port Terminal Co., and Orient Green Materials in the northern city of Taoyuan.

The former specializes in cargo handling, shipping and warehousing and plans to build a second plant utilizing clean energy and smart equipment to optimize logistics and enhance energy efficiency, while the latter is a pioneer of the domestic circular economy that produces high-quality regenerative polyethylene terephthalate products and intends to introduce a green electricity and energy management system at its Guanyin District location, the ministry said.

“The other seven were approved under the SME plan, including Bestak Self-Adhesives Inc., in the central county of Changhua, which develops and produces plastic-free packaging materials. Tong Ying Motor Co., in the southern city of Tainan, is one of the three largest domestic electric bus producers, annually manufacturing over 200 EVs and boasting an operating efficiency of over 98 percent,” the MOEA added.

