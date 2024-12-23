Traditional 'Baking Roti' Becomes Costlier, Locals Call For Govt Intervention

The All Jammu Kashmir Kashmiri Bread Makers and Local Bakers Union, on the other hand, claimed the price has been increased after thorough discussions with the authorities.

Many locals from different parts of the valley have expressed their dissatisfaction with the rising prices said that it is a daily necessity for them. A rise in the price of bread affects everyone, especially those with low incomes, they said.

Sahil Ahmed a resident of Srinagar said the government should intervene to ensure this doesn't become a burden on families.

Another local, Zubair, said, baking rotis (tchot), is a basic food item in every Kashmiri home.“If the prices continue to rise like this, many of us won't be able to afford it regularly,” he added.

When contacted, Sofi Abdullah Majeed Pampori, president of the Kashmir Bread Makers and Bakers Union sais that the decision was made after months of discussions and was also communicated to the authorities.

He mentioned that the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) had been informed and allowed the bakers to regulate prices under SRO 300.

It's worth noting that SRO-300 is a series of notifications issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir related to the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 1983.

He further explained that economic pressures, such as rising ingredient costs and operational expenses, including the increase in the prices of ingredients like clarified butter, were major factors behind the price change.

Meanwhile, a rate list for 2024-25, issued by the union reveals the new prices for various types of bread, including Ghee Bread, Kulcha, and Sharmal.

According to the new list, Ghee Bread is priced at Rs 10 for 63 grams and Rs 20 for 105 grams. Additionally, Special Kulcha is priced at Rs 400 per kg, while local Kulcha costs Rs 300 per kg. The price of Katlam, as per the new rate list, is Rs 10 and 20 Rs per piece, along with Sheermal at Rs 15 and Rs 20 per piece.

Similarly, the rate list also includes instructions for shopkeepers to display the rates prominently and sell bread by weight.“Bakers have been asked not to use harmful additives like ammonia in their products. Furthermore, all shops must comply with government regulations, or face legal consequences, including potential closure,” it reads.

It also reads as, the checking card holders are requested to weigh five or ten breads at the time of checking. The bread shops should follow the rules and regulations of the government otherwise legal action will be taken against them. Even shops can be crowded. The shopkeeper will be responsible for the weight at the shop itself,” it reads.

Meanwhile, locals are calling for the government to step in and ensure that prices remain affordable, as the rising costs of“Kandur Roti” impact daily life in Kashmir.

