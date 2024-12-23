Trane Named To World Sustainability Index

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Sustainability World for the fourth consecutive year and the North America Index for the fourteenth consecutive year. The company performed in the 98th percentile in the Building Products in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA score as of November 22, 2024), with a score of 100 in the category, highlighting excellence in energy consumption and management programs.

"Inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability highlights our steadfast commitment and leadership in driving meaningful environmental change," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, who consistently strive to fulfill our purpose of boldly challenging what's possible for a sustainable world.”

Trane Technologies' inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices highlights the company's leadership and impact in sustainability, as well as its strong financial performance.

TT shares began trading Monday down three dollars to $374.11

