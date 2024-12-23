Trane Named To World Sustainability Index
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the fourth consecutive year and the North America Index for the fourteenth consecutive year. The company performed in the 98th percentile in the Building Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA score as of November 22, 2024), with a score of 100 in the energy category, highlighting excellence in energy consumption and management programs.
"Inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability indices highlights our steadfast commitment and leadership in driving meaningful environmental change," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, who consistently strive to fulfill our purpose of boldly challenging what's possible for a sustainable world.”
Trane Technologies' inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices highlights the company's leadership and impact in sustainability, as well as its strong financial performance.
TT shares began trading Monday down three dollars to $374.11
