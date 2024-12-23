Army Chief Visits Prince Hassan 4Th Mechanized Battalion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, visited the Prince Hassan 4th Mechanized Battalion on Monday. The battalion is part of the 3rd Mechanized King Talal Brigade under the Northern Military Region.During the visit, Hunaiti, accompanied by several senior officers, was briefed on the operational tasks, duties, and training programs of the battalion and their execution mechanisms.He also reviewed the combat and operational readiness of the battalion, as well as the plans and measures implemented to provide support to the border guard units operating along the northern front to prevent any attempts that might compromise the security and stability of the Kingdom.Major General Hunaiti observed a tactical loading exercise on vehicles, showcasing the unit's combat efficiency and preparedness. He expressed satisfaction with the distinguished level of skill and professionalism achieved by the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army in carrying out their assigned duties.The army chief met with officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel of the battalion, conveying the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander, and expressing appreciation for their role in safeguarding the security of the nation and its citizens.He also inspected the King Talal Brigade/3 Medical Center, reviewing its readiness and the medical and treatment services it provides, as well as the qualifications of its medical and nursing staff.