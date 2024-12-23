Bay Gardens Resorts: Marina Haven Joins Sustainability Leaders In Saint Lucia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Gardens Marina Haven

Bay Gardens Beach Resort

Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn

Green Globe has awarded Bay Gardens Marina Haven its first certification.

- Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens ResortsSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe has awarded Bay Gardens Marina Haven its first certification. Sister Saint Lucia properties, Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn and Bay Gardens Beach Resort, have also been recertified for another year. Both properties currently hold Gold status which is awarded for five consecutive years of certification and serves as acknowledgement of the resorts as sustainability leaders on Saint Lucia.All three Bay Gardens Resorts' properties are located within close proximity to each other on the island. Saint Lucia is home to an eclectic array of events and activities that celebrate its historic heritage as well as modern music and arts festivals. The three properties each offer an idyllic tropical escape for travelers, wedding couples and families.Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts said,“We are honored to celebrate the Bay Gardens Marina Haven's first Green Globe certification alongside the recertifications of the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and the Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn. These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability through targeted reductions in waste, electricity, and water usage, as well as impactful initiatives within the wider community. By fostering meaningful engagement with our guests, staff, and local partners, we proudly champion a shared vision of environmental responsibility and excellence. Together, we continue to rise stronger.”Sustainability StrategyBay Gardens Resorts is committed to a comprehensive sustainability strategy that is implemented at each property. Plastic pollution is an ongoing challenge globally and the effects felt even more so by island nations. To tackle this issue, all properties offer reusable water bottles in guest rooms to minimize single-use plastic waste. In addition, use of plastic items such as straws are regularly monitored and sustainable materials sought to replace them. To date, plastic packaging has been phased out across all properties and biodegradable vessels and utensils made from wood, paper, compostable plastic or sugar cane bagasse offered instead.In line with Bay Gardens Resorts' Resource Management and Conservation practices, Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the operations team have been implemented at all properties within the resort chain that focus on water conservation, energy optimization and waste reduction to ensure ongoing commitment and improvement. Energy-efficient inverter air conditioning units have also been installed in all rooms to minimize energy consumption while maintaining optimal guest comfort.Supporting Local SuppliersAs part of Bay Gardens Resorts commitment to supporting local suppliers, great pride is taken in sourcing most produce from local farmers and ensuring priority is given to partners who meet the same standards and operate sustainably. Local Saint Lucia offerings include fresh local seafood, tropical produce and vegetables, spices and nuts. By prioritizing local sourcing, sustainability values are upheld which also contributes to the growth and resilience of the local economy. Furthermore, Bay Gardens Resorts were instrumental in creating an online database assisting in accessing local produce. This commitment ensures that guests experience the finest, most authentic offerings that reflect the rich culture and heritage of the island, providing a piece of Saint Lucia to those who cherish it and a new experience for those discovering it.“We are deeply grateful for the partnerships we've built with our local suppliers, whose dedication and craftsmanship align seamlessly with our mission to offer excellence while protecting the environment. This philosophy extends to most of our spa products, which are locally sourced, as well as the welcome gift boxes provided to our Vacation Club owners-an ongoing gesture of gratitude and a touch of Saint Lucia for their continued support year after year," added Sanovnik Destang.Green Team InitiativesBay Gardens Marina Haven, Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn and Bay Gardens Beach Resort all have their own designated Green Teams. Each Green Team brings together sustainability-minded leaders who are committed to driving preventative measures and green initiatives across daily operations. The team not only monitors progress but also identifies ways to reduce costs and develop creative alternatives that promote sustainability. A key part of their role is empowering department heads to share this vision with staff members, encouraging them to adopt green practices and make sustainability part of everyday life.Reducing environmental impacts is a major factor in overall planning. In commemoration of Earth Day 2024, this commitment was put into action as the team at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Sustainability, organized a mangrove clean-up adjacent to the property. Mangroves are vital ecosystems that provide habitats for countless species and act as natural barriers, protecting shorelines from erosion and storms. This particular mangrove is home to hundreds of bird species, making it a haven for biodiversity and an ideal site for ecotourism.Green Team initiatives also focus on other key areas such as Food and Beverage, Maintenance, Purchasing, and Housekeeping to foster a sense of collaboration and environmental responsibility among staff and visitors alike to create a greener future. Informative signage has been introduced in guest rooms to highlight green initiatives. Guests are encouraged to participate in conservation efforts through simple actions outlined on in-room cards such as linen reuse programs and turning off power for appliances and water taps when not in use.Helping the Saint Lucia CommunityBay Gardens Resorts is dedicated to engaging with the local community and actively supports events such as Creole Heritage Month and Saint Lucia Carnival through sponsorship of community events and by creating on property events to expose their guests to Saint Lucian culture. The resort group also sponsors other youth and sports programs such as the Monchy School feeding initiative and the Babonneau Secondary School after school initiative that assists youth at risk. These activities aim to strengthen connections with local culture and build fruitful relationships within the community.ContactPauline FrancisMarketing ManagerBay Gardens ResortsReduit Beach, Rodney Bay Village,P.O. Box 1892, Castries, Saint LuciaT: +1 758.457.8045 F: +1 758.457.8401Toll Free USA & CAN: 877 620 3200Toll Free UK: 800 088 5104...

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+ +1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.