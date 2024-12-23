L&T Precision Engineering & Systems Wins (Major*) Order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 23 2024: The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a major contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms to the Indian Army.



K9 Vajra-T, a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled artillery platform adapted from the world’s leading South Korean self-propelled howitzer K9 Thunder, is co-developed by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace, to suit customised requirements of the Indian Army for operations in varied terrains, including deserts, plains and high-altitude regions.

In 2017, L&T had won the contract for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms through a global competitive bidding and after successful field evaluation. The Company delivered the Vajra Platforms ahead of schedule, thus demonstrating its capability to design, develop and manufacture such complex defence systems. These platforms have performed exceptionally well since induction.

“Like the first batch, the second batch of the K9 Vajra-T too will be manufactured at our Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Gujarat. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was dedicated to the nation by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Jan 2019 and it has since been playing a key role in developing and building armoured and artillery platforms in an integrated industrial ecosystem comprising of several MSME partners,” said Mr Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head – L&T Precision Engineering & Systems.



“We are focussed on helping build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India’s defence forces self-reliant with indigenously manufactured equipment,” he added.

The business does not manufacture any explosives or ammunition of any kind, including cluster munitions or antipersonnel landmines or nuclear weapons or components for such munitions. The business also does not customise any delivery systems for such munitions



Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

