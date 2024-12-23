Macron Described As 'Extremely Paranoid', Says French Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has adopted a strategy of strict privacy to avoid controversies similar to those faced by his predecessor, Francois Hollande, Azernews reports, citing Le Monde.

Described by close associates as "hyper-closed," "extremely paranoid," and "mysterious," Macron's guarded approach stems from two defining incidents. The first occurred in 2014, when Macron, then deputy secretary general of the Élysée Palace, witnessed the fallout of Hollande's scooter escapades to meet Julie Gayet. The scandal underscored the risks of inadequate privacy.

The second was the alleged hacking of Macron's campaign emails by "Russian hackers" in 2017, resulting in 20,000 leaked emails and personal attacks on his relationship with Brigitte Macron. While this did not derail his electoral success, it reinforced his resolve to shield his private life.

Since taking office, Macron has implemented rigorous measures. He limits personal visits, frequents a select few Parisian restaurants with heightened security, and curbs information flow even within the government. Furthermore, his administration has actively countered critical media reports and organized campaigns on social media to discredit investigative journalists.

Macron also pursues legal action against those spreading rumours or invading his privacy, with the support of Michel Marchant, a veteran tasked with ensuring favourable media portrayals. These efforts reflect a presidency intent on maintaining control over its narrative and safeguarding personal boundaries.