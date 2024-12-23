Macron Described As 'Extremely Paranoid', Says French Media
12/23/2024 5:13:28 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron has adopted a strategy of
strict privacy to avoid controversies similar to those faced by his
predecessor, Francois Hollande, Azernews reports,
citing Le Monde.
Described by close associates as "hyper-closed," "extremely
paranoid," and "mysterious," Macron's guarded approach stems from
two defining incidents. The first occurred in 2014, when Macron,
then deputy secretary general of the Élysée Palace, witnessed the
fallout of Hollande's scooter escapades to meet actress Julie
Gayet. The scandal underscored the risks of inadequate privacy.
The second was the alleged hacking of Macron's campaign emails
by "Russian hackers" in 2017, resulting in 20,000 leaked emails and
personal attacks on his relationship with Brigitte Macron. While
this did not derail his electoral success, it reinforced his
resolve to shield his private life.
Since taking office, Macron has implemented rigorous measures.
He limits personal visits, frequents a select few Parisian
restaurants with heightened security, and curbs information flow
even within the government. Furthermore, his administration has
actively countered critical media reports and organized campaigns
on social media to discredit investigative journalists.
Macron also pursues legal action against those spreading rumours
or invading his privacy, with the support of Michel Marchant, a
veteran tasked with ensuring favourable media portrayals. These
efforts reflect a presidency intent on maintaining control over its
narrative and safeguarding personal boundaries.
