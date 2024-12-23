QSE Index Breaches 10,500 Point Barrier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) broke the 10,500 point barrier in yesterday's trading to rise by 0.96 percent and added 100.15 points to reach 10,558.89 points.

QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the banks and services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services sector.

QSE general index closed at 10,458 points on Thursday. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 108,670 million from 166,631 million on Thursday and the value of shares reached QR318.449m from QR667.639m on December 17, as a result of implementing 11,072 deals in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 35 companies rose while the prices of 14 companies decreased, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR624.723bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR619.786bn.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.96 percent to 24,079.82, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.87 percent to 4,873.56 points and QSE All Share Index rose 0.81 percent to 3,778.30 points.

The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, and consumer goods and services gained 0.87 percent, 0.81 percent, 1.82 percent, 0.22 percent, 0.89 percent, and 0.60 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Meeza QSTP, Qatar Navigation, Qatar National Cement Company, Estithmar Holding, and Lesha Bank surging by 2.61 percent, 2.5 percent, 2.4 percent, 2.07 percent, and 1.7 percent respectively. While Qatar Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Widam Food Company, Mekdam Holding Group, and Gulf Warehousing lost 2.3 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.5, 0.4 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively.

The QSE Index declined 1.1 percent to close at 10,458.7 on Tuesday (December 17).

The Transportation and Industrials indices led the losses. The index fell on the back of selling pressure from Foreign shareholders despite buying support from Qatari, GCC and Arab shareholders.

Meanwhile the QSE index ended the December 8 to 12 trading with an increase of 1.32 percent, gaining 136.9 points to its balance, thus increasing to 10,528 points compared to previous week's closing, supported by various sectors, as the real estate sector recorded the highest weekly gains with an increase of 1.72 percent, followed by the industrial sector with a growth rate of 1.47 percent and the insurance sector with 1.34 percent.

QSE witnessed an average trading value of QR348m during the same week indicating that the 2025 budget will contribute to supporting economic activities in the country and will enhance the profits of listed companies.