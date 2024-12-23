Global Rigid Food Packaging Market To Surpass USD 317.7 Billion By 2033, Driven By Demand For Sustainable Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rigid Food Packaging Market

The growing global food and rising sales of ready-to-eat and dairy products are driving increased demand for durable and efficient rigid food packaging

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global rigid food packaging is poised for substantial growth, with its valuation expected to surge from USD 197.5 billion in 2023 to USD 317.7 billion by 2033, representing a robust CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. By 2033, the top five manufacturers are anticipated to account for 30-35% of the global market share.High demand for snacks like potato chips, bread, and sausages in developing markets such as India and China is a critical factor driving the adoption of rigid food packaging solutions. Shifts in consumer consumption patterns and evolving lifestyles are further fueling demand for these products.To cater to this increasing demand, key companies are launching new snack offerings and opening food retail outlets, aiming to attract a wider consumer base. Additionally, governments across the globe are enforcing stringent recycling norms for packaging materials, pushing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging to the forefront.Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Report Now and Explore Market Opportunities!The focus on bioplastics is gaining momentum, with leading packaging manufacturers adopting these materials to align with sustainability goals. This trend is expected to propel the sales of rigid food containers, reinforcing the industry's shift toward environmentally responsible practices.Among materials, paper and paperboard food packaging is emerging as a significant growth segment. Its recyclable, compostable, and sustainable attributes make it highly appealing to both manufacturers and consumers. The paper rigid food packaging segment is projected to grow 1.5x during the forecast period, offering lucrative opportunities in the global market.The rigid food packaging market's impressive growth trajectory underscores the industry's adaptability to evolving consumer demands and regulatory requirements. With sustainability initiatives and innovative product launches, manufacturers are well-positioned to capture significant market share and drive the sector forward.Key Drivers Shaping the Future of the Rigid Food Packaging MarketIncreasing Consumer Demand for Convenient Packaging: With busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly looking for packaging that offers convenience, portability, and ease of use. Rigid food packaging, such as containers and bottles, provides durability and protection for ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages, meeting consumer expectations for on-the-go consumption.Rising Preference for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Packaging: As environmental concerns grow, there is a shift towards sustainable packaging solutions. Rigid packaging materials like recyclable plastics, glass, and metal are gaining popularity due to their potential for reuse and recycling, driving the demand for eco-conscious food packaging.Technological Advancements in Packaging Materials: Innovations in rigid food packaging materials, such as improved barrier properties, lighter weight, and better tamper-evidence, are boosting the market. These advancements help maintain food quality, extend shelf life, and improve overall packaging performance, attracting both manufacturers and consumers.Growth in the Processed and Packaged Food Industry: The increasing popularity of processed, frozen, and packaged foods has significantly contributed to the rise in demand for rigid food packaging. The packaging is essential for ensuring product integrity, safety, and convenience, supporting the expansion of the global food and beverage sector.Stringent Food Safety Regulations: Growing concerns about food safety and hygiene are pushing manufacturers to adopt rigid packaging solutions that offer superior protection against contamination, spoilage, and tampering. Packaging materials such as glass, PET, and aluminum are preferred for their ability to ensure food quality and meet regulatory standards for food safety.Exploring Regional Insights: Rigid Food Packaging Market AnalysisAccording to an Eating Better survey published in 2021, the majority of the UK public prefers plant-based and vegetarian foods in order to encourage sustainable and healthy eating habits. Plant-based food is regarded as one of the most significant categories, and its affordability drives sales of plant-based products.According to the Plant-Based Foods Association, retail sales of plant-based foods are predicted to rise further in 2021. They were up 6.2% in 2021 compared to 2020. The total value of the plant-based market in the United States increased to $7.4 billion in 2021 from 2020. Retail sales of plant-based food increased three times faster than retail sales of total food in the United States.Explore In-Depth Analysis - Click Here to Access the Report!Top Players Shaping the Future of the Rigid Food Packaging MarketAmcor plc; Greif Inc.; Crown Holdings, Inc.; Mauser Packaging Solutions; Berry Global Inc.; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Sonoco Products Company; Pactiv LLC; Printpack; ITC Packaging; DS Smith; WestRock Company; Sealed Air Corporation; Smurfit Kappa Group plc; Huhtamaki Oyj; Genpak, LLC; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Winpak Ltd; International Paper Company; Fabri-Kal; Detmold Group; Dart Container Corporation; Sabert Corporation; Mondi Group; Tetra Pak Inc.; Stora Enso Oyj; Plastipak Holdings, Inc; Graham Packaging Company; Chemco Group; ResiluxRigid Food Packaging Market Outlook by CategoryBy Material:.Plastic.Paper & Paperboard.Metal.Glass.BagasseBy Packaging Type:.Trays & Clamshell.Bottles & Jars.Cans.Cups & Tubs.Boxes & Cartons.Others (Bowls, Cutlery)By Application:.Meat, Poultry & Seafood.Dairy Products.Bakery & Confectionary.Ready-to-eat Food.Baby Food.Produce Food.Other Foods (Spices, Sauces)By Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.South Asia.East Asia.Middle East & Africa.OceaniaAuthored by:Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The frozen food packaging machines market size is projected to be worth USD 1,638.5 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass USD 2,618.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.The snack food packaging industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032, with a value of USD 17.2 billion in 2022 and USD 26 Billion by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. 