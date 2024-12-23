Lithium Prices Plunge 21% in 2024: Oversupply Concerns Grow

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The lithium faced a tumultuous day on December 20, 2024. Prices plummeted to CNY 75,850 per tonne, marking a 21.40% decrease since January. This drop reflects the ongoing struggle between and demand in the global market. Oversupply concerns loom large as miners maintain production despite slowing electric vehicle (EV) demand growth.



Market dynamics paint a complex picture. China's aggressive EV purchasing slowdown over the past two years has not deterred lithium miners. They continue operations to preserve market share and business relationships. Meanwhile, EV production growth in the U.S. and Europe has fallen short of expectations. This sluggish growth outweighs the rising demand for energy storage systems.



Global production increases add another layer to the story. Chile plans to doubl its lithium output in the next decade. Rio Tinto's recent $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium aims to boost capacity at its Rincon project in Argentina. These moves signal long-term confidence in the market despite current price fluctuations.







Alex Wylie, CEO of Volt Lithium Corp ., offered insight into the situation. He highlighted the Permian Basin's potential as a significant lithium source in the United States. Wylie emphasized his company's growth trajectory towards becoming a major North American lithium producer. This perspective underscores the industry's resilience and adaptability in challenging times.



The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) experienced significant outflows. Top holdings like Eve Energy Co Ltd and Ganfeng Lithium each account for over 4% of the fund's assets. These movements reflect broader market sentiment and investor caution.



Technical analysis reveals a clear downtrend in lithium carbonate spot prices since December 2022. The price has broken through several support levels and tests new lows. This trend highlights the market's current bearish sentiment.

Lithium Prices Plunge 21% in 2024: Oversupply Concerns Grow

Despite price pressures, global lithium-ion battery demand surpassed 1 TWh for the first time in 2024. This 26% year-on-year increase demonstrates the sector's underlying strength. Demand for lithium-ion batteries in stationary storage applications has doubled since 2020. It now represents 15% of the market, making it the fastest-growing segment.



Corporate strategies are evolving in response to market conditions. Rio Tinto's counter-cyclical acquisitions signal confidence in lithium's long-term prospects. The U.S. government continues to support domestic production. Lithium Americas Corp. secured a $2.26 billion loan from the Department of Energy for its Thacker Pass project.



Analysts expect prices to stabilize around $18,000 per metric ton of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in coming years. However. Goldman Sachs estimating prices for 2024 below$13,400 per tonne for lithium carbonate.



This price aligns with both the incentive price and marginal cost necessary for sustainable production. Potential seasonal strength in EV sales before year-end subsidy expirations could provide short-term price support.

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109022851