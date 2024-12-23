Turkish, Syrian leaders share tea overlooking Damascus

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan and Ahmed al Sharaa, head of Syria’s new administration, spent an evening enjoying tea while admiring the panoramic views of Damascus from Mount Qasioun.



Earlier in the day, the two leaders held a joint press conference before making their visit to the iconic Damascus landmark.



Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz posted a photo of the moment on the social media platform X, drawing attention to their visit to the historically significant site.



Mount Qasioun, which offers sweeping views of the Syrian capital, has played a crucial role in the country’s history, particularly during the civil war that began in 2011 following the regime’s brutal suppression of calls for freedom and reform.



The mountain was a key strategic location during the conflict, with heavy deployment of forces, including soldiers from the Assad regime’s Fourth Division under Maher Assad. At the time, the area was strictly off-limits to civilians.



Today, Mount Qasioun continues to serve as a vital defensive position for Damascus while also attracting visitors for its unparalleled views of the city.

