Information Release Calendar For 2025


12/23/2024 12:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interim information of Grigeo Group AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

  • February 25, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024.
  • April 8, 2025 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2024.
  • May 23, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025.
  • August 22, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025.
  • November 21, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025.

On April 30, 2025, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01


