Spanish Royals Make Surprise Visit To Flood Disaster Town

Madrid: Spain's King Felipe VI and his family on Sunday carried out a surprise visit to one of the towns worst hit by deadly floods in October.

When the king and Queen Letizia went to the region with Prime Pedro Sanchez five days after the October 29 floods that left hundreds dead, angry crowds hurled mud at them.

The royal couple went on a "private" visit this time with their daughters Leonore and Sofia, a royal household spokesperson said.

Pictures and videos on social showed inhabitants of Catarroja, a town of 30,000 south of Valencia, taking pictures and talking with the royal family as they walked around. No incidents were reported.

Catarroja accounted for 25 of the more than 230 people killed in the disaster, according to authorities.

Two weeks after the November 3 when they were jeered, King Felipe and Queen Letizia returned for a visit without incident, and on December 9 they attended a mass for the victims at Valencia cathedral.



