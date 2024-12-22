US Democrats request government shutdown to cause harm to Trump

(MENAFN) US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance criticized Democrats for rejecting a spending plan supported by Donald Trump, accusing them of trying to weaken his negotiating position during his first year in office. With the funding set to expire on Friday at midnight, the faces the risk of a shutdown.



On Thursday, Democrats voted against the proposed continuing resolution (CR), with 38 Republicans also opposing it. The bill failed with a vote of 174-235. Vance argued that Democrats wanted to prevent from having leverage in negotiations for the upcoming year.



Earlier, Trump dismissed a bipartisan funding deal aimed at averting a shutdown just before the Christmas break, claiming it was filled with unnecessary Democratic priorities. Instead, Trump pushed for a new plan that would extend government funding through March and suspend the debt limit until January 2027, adding trillions to the national debt. However, the Trump-backed proposal also failed, and Speaker Mike Johnson promised to find an alternative solution before the Friday deadline.



With no agreement in place, the US faces a partial government shutdown, which would impact federal employees and services, though essential services like law enforcement and medical care would continue. The last shutdown, in 2018-2019, was the longest in US history.

