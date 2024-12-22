Kuwait Amir Grants State Top Medal To Indian Prime Minister
12/22/2024 5:07:17 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday decorated the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, in appreciation for his role in bolstering further the good ties between the Republic of India and the State of Kuwait.
The honoring ceremony was held at Bayan Palace this morning.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal exchanged pleasantries with the Indian Prime Minister during the honoring ceremony, stating, "This is our highest medal and you have earned it.
We have maintained bonds with the Republic of India for hundreds of years." The Indian premier replied, "Your Highness this is an honoring for 1.4 billion Indians and I dedicate this great medal to the old friendship between the two countries.
"This is assuring as we will usher a new phase and I will be committed to elevating the level of our relations." (end) tm
