Noise Amps up Its Connected Lifestyle Ecosystem With the Launch of Power Series; Introduces Gan-Powered Adapters and Magnetic Type-C Cables

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 20th December 2024: Noise, one of India’s leading smart wearable brands, takes a significant step towards building a holistic connected lifestyle ecosystem with its latest innovation. Strengthening its focus on delivering seamless technology solutions in the power category, Noise India introduces Noise Power Series, featuring premium GaN (Gallium Nitride) Adapters and Magnetic Type-C to C Cables.

Catering to consumers who value efficiency, style, and seamless device integration, the Noise Power Series redefines the charging experience. Combining cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design, this lineup delivers fast, reliable, and versatile solutions tailored for modern lifestyles. Built to integrate effortlessly into contemporary settings, the series reflects Noise’s dedication to innovation that elevates convenience and aesthetics.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, "At Noise, we have always focused on understanding and addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. As a leader in smartwatches and connected devices, we saw a clear opportunity to extend our expertise into high-quality accessories that enhance the overall connected experience. The launch of the Noise Power Series is a strategic step in this direction, aimed at adding real value to our users’ lives. Through introducing GaN-powered adapters and magnetic Type-C cables, we are offering solutions that bring convenience, durability, and innovation to everyday charging needs, aligning with our commitment to making technology accessible and impactful."

Revolutionizing Charging with GaN Technology

The Noise Power Series introduces Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, setting a new benchmark for power accessories with fast charging, compact designs, and exceptional efficiency. The Noise GaN Adapters deliver impressive performance, including the ability to charge devices from 0 to 50% in approx. 30 minutes, making them ideal for high-powered gadgets. With up to 50% smaller form factors compared to traditional chargers, these adapters deliver remarkable portability without compromising on power. They not only excel in performance but also contribute to sustainability. Through being more energy-efficient, they reduce power wastage and carbon footprints.

Compatible with over 10,000 devices, it ensures fast, efficient charging across all gadgets. Available in 30W, 65W, and 100W models, the Multi-device Support allows consumers to charge 2, 3, or even 4 devices resp. saving time and effort. GaN technology combines a compact size, low heat generation, and high power output.

Designed for universal compatibility, the 65W and 100W models feature convertible plugs for both Indian and US pin standards, making them perfect for international travel. With advanced safety features such as overcharge protection and efficient heat dissipation technology, these adapters ensure optimal performance and longevity, all wrapped in a sleek metallic finish that adds a premium touch.

Magnetic Charging Cable: Premium Design Meets Ultimate Versatility

The Noise Magnetic Type C to C Cable offers a perfect blend of functionality, style, and convenience. With a 100W output and 480 Mbps transfer speed, it ensures fast charging and seamless data syncing for high-powered devices. Whether one is charging smartphones, laptops, or other tech, this cable ensures that power and data transfer happen efficiently and without interruption.

Crafted with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the braided nylon design, the cable is designed to withstand up to 10,000 bends, ensuring long-lasting reliability. The magnetic winding feature keeps the cable tangle-free and organized, while the 1-meter length provides the ideal balance of flexibility and convenience. The braided nylon finish offers superior strength and flexibility, while the metallic caps provide a refined, premium finish, making it the ultimate choice for users who demand both style and functionality in their charging accessories.

The Noise Power Series reflects the brand’s commitment to combining cutting-edge innovation with everyday practicality. Designed for the modern consumer, these products ensure that users stay powered and connected - whether at home, at work, or on the go - without compromising on convenience or style.

With a vision to create a fully integrated tech ecosystem, Noise redefines the role of power accessories. By offering solutions that blend functionality, advanced technology, and sleek design, Noise continues to lead the way in delivering products that enhance the connected lifestyle of tech-savvy individuals.





