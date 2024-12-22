Usyk Beats Fury To Retain World Heavyweight Titles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a thrilling rematch held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain's Tyson Fury for the second time, cementing his status as a heavyweight boxing legend.

The 12-round bout ended with a unanimous decision in favor of Usyk, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112. This marked the 23rd consecutive professional victory for the Ukrainian fighter, Ukrinform reports.

Usyk successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles. He dedicated his win to his mother and all mothers of Ukraine. Usyk also made history by raising a saber once belonging to Ivan Mazepa, a unique artifact flown to Saudi Arabia under the watchful eyes of museum experts. The gesture, witnessed by millions, underscored the event's cultural significance.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist had defeated Fury in May to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion in a split-decision victory.

