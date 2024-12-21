Waves Of Football Fans Flock Into Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The fans are flocking in waves into Jaber Al-Ahmad International in glitch-free movement for watching the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament, Khaleeji 26.

The fans are entering the stadium to witness the inauguration and the first match between Kuwait and Oman.

Security personnel and organizers are checking the entry cards and ensuring that the masses move inside without any problem. (end)

