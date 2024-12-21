Kuwait Info. Min. Receives Iraqi Min. Of Sport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmad Al-Mubarka, who is in Kuwait to attend the opening ceremony due on Saturday evening under the patronage of the Amir.

Minister Al-Mutairi welcomed the visit of the Iraqi minister which represents the brotherly bilateral ties, considering such sporting events mark an opportunity to meet and work together to enhance the youth and sports fields between countries of the region.

He welcomed the Iraqi team to Kuwait, who will be participating in Khaleeji 26, considering the championship a brotherly gathering that brings people together from the eight participating countries. (end)

