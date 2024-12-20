Regional Talent Showcases Skills On Second Day Of MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024 organized by Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) concluded an exciting day at the Lusail International Circuit's (LIC) karting track.

The championship welcomed more than 150 drivers from 16 countries and the competition featured races in different age groups, bringing together a diverse set of talent from the Middle East and North Africa.

Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of QMMF and CEO of Lusail International Circuit said, "At QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, we are steadfast in our mission to develop motorsport from the grassroots level. Events like the MENA Karting Championship play a pivotal role in providing a stage for young drivers to display their talent and pursue their dreams.”

Al Hamad further added,“By hosting championships of this caliber, we aim to inspire the next generation and give them the tools to excel, not only locally but also on the global stage. Qatar's investment in motorsport infrastructure, training programs, and international events reflects our unwavering belief in the power of motorsport to unite people and nations.”

Spectators got an opportunity to view races across six karting categories and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Fan Zone free of cost. There were plenty of energizing activities for attendees in between the races. With a 10m x 10m racing track featuring radio-controlled cars, gaming station and driving simulators, karting enthusiasts were able to experience the thrill of racing.

The second day of the championship was divided between a qualifying session and three Heats which is a session of karting that lasts approximately between 10 - 15 minutes allowing drivers to improve their on track strategy.

The qualifying sessions began with the Micro Max category (8 - 11 years) followed by Mini Max (10 - 13 years), Junior Max (12 - 15 years), Senior Max (14+ years), DD2 (15+ years) and finally, DD2 Masters (31+ years).

After the results of qualifying sessions in each category, the drivers participated in three Heat sessions where their goal was to get acquainted with the track and develop their strategy ahead of the final races.

The final classification for the races for each category are as follows:

Micro Max: Atiqa Asif Mir from the UAE secured P1 with a time of 52.902 seconds, followed by Ava Lawrence (UAE) with the same time of 52.920 seconds, and Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) in P3 with a time of 52.939 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Atiqa Asif Mir (UAE) led the grid, clocking 7 minutes 57.252 seconds, followed by Ava Lawrence (UAE) with 7 minutes 57.476 seconds, and Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with 7 minutes 57.939 seconds.

In Heat 2, Ava Lawrence (UAE) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 32.162 seconds, followed by Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 33.091 seconds, and Luca El Feghali (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 33.385 seconds.

In Heat 3, Ava Lawrence (UAE) once again led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 00.347 seconds, followed by Luca El Feghali (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 00.906 seconds, and Samar Chopra with 8 minutes 02.819 seconds.

Mini Max: Faris Haroun from the UAE secured P1, clocking 50.758 seconds, while Ahmed Al Khalifa (Bahrain) and Austin Ian Gray (Qatar) finished in P2 and P3 with times of 51.058 seconds and 51.155 seconds, respectively, during the qualifying sessions.

In Heat 1, Faris Haroun (UAE) led the grid, securing a time of 8 minutes 29.610 seconds, followed by Ahmed Al Khalifa (Bahrain) with 8 minutes 32.936 seconds, and Aymen Macki (Oman) with 8 minutes 37.830 seconds.

Heat 2 was once again led by Faris Haroun (UAE), clocking 8 minutes 31.372 seconds, followed by Joe Mourad (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 34.377 seconds, and Roslan Sryer Aissa (Algeria) with 8 minutes 34.800 seconds.

Heat 3 was also led by Faris Haroun (UAE) at 8 minutes 31.809 seconds, followed by Joe Mourad (Lebanon) at 8 minutes 33.048 seconds, and Ahmed Al Khalifa (Bahrain) at 8 minutes 33.317 seconds.

Junior Max: Nathan Kappen (UAE), Malek Mustafa (Palestine), and Adam Elbassiony (Egypt) secured P1, P2, and P3, clocking times of 48.113 seconds, 48.172 seconds, and 48.312 seconds, respectively, in the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Nathan Kappen (UAE) led the grid with a time of 8 minutes 57.265 seconds, followed by Malek Mustafa (Palestine) with 9 minutes 03.383 seconds and Kamil Benchekroun (Morocco) with 9 minutes 03.518 seconds.

Heat 2 saw Nathan Kappen (UAE) once again leading the grid with a time of 8 minutes 56.352 seconds, followed by Nasser Nass (Bahrain) with 8 minutes 56.569 seconds and Kamil Benchekroun (Morocco) with 8 minutes 58.343 seconds.

In Heat 3, Nathan Kappen (UAE), Kamil Benchekroun (Morocco), and Malek Mustafa (Palestine) led the grid with times of 8 minutes 59.199 seconds, 9 minutes 00.842 seconds, and 9 minutes 01.446 seconds, respectively.

Senior Max: Anis Tazi of Morocco led the grid in the qualifying session, clocking 48.138 seconds, followed by Zain El Hommossany of Egypt and Yanis Martin of Morocco, who recorded times of 48.228 seconds and 48.262 seconds, respectively.

In Heat 1, Anis Tazi (Morocco), Sanad Alhamawi (Jordan), and Manaf Al Balushi (Oman) secured P1, P2, and P3, with times of 8 minutes 55.062 seconds, 8 minutes 55.161 seconds, and 8 minutes 59.260 seconds, respectively.

In Heat 2, Anis Tazi (Morocco) maintained his lead, followed by Sanad Alhamawi (Jordan) and Zain El Hommossany (Egypt), clocking times of 8 minutes 57.078 seconds, 8 minutes 58.377 seconds, and 8 minutes 58.637 seconds, respectively.

In Heat 3, the results mirrored Heat 2, with the drivers clocking times of 8 minutes 55.337 seconds, 8 minutes 57.904 seconds, and 8 minutes 59.113 seconds, respectively.

DD2 and DD2 Masters: Christopher Njeim from Lebanon, Nadir Kabbage from Morocco, and Moulay El Alaoui Lam from Morocco secured P1, P2, and P3, clocking times of 47.367 seconds, 47.611 seconds, and 47.650 seconds, respectively.

In Heat 1, Christopher Njeim (Lebanon), Nadir Kabbage (Morocco), and Sofiane Salhi (Algeria) led the grid, recording times of 8 minutes 47.274 seconds, 8 minutes 48.203 seconds, and 8 minutes 50.279 seconds, respectively.

Christopher Njeim (Lebanon) continued to dominate in Heat 2, clocking 8 minutes 48.155 seconds, followed by Taha Hassiba (Qatar) with 8 minutes 49.666 seconds, and Nadir Kabbage (Morocco) with 8 minutes 50.665 seconds.

Heat 3* mirrored the results of Heat 2, with the drivers clocking 8 minutes 47.456 seconds, 8 minutes 48.079 seconds, and 8 minutes 49.551 seconds, respectively.

Provisional results: May be subjected to change in accordance with the regulations.