Health Minister Congratulates Amir On 1St Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and the of Health staff on Friday extended their warmest congratulations to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.

The Minister of Health, in a post on the "X" platform, wished His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad everlasting wellness and prayed to God to guide His Highness' steps in his blessed journey for the good and elevation of Kuwait and its people. (end)

