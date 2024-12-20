عربي


Health Minister Congratulates Amir On 1St Anniversary

12/20/2024 7:07:41 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and the Ministry of Health staff on Friday extended their warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.
The Minister of Health, in a post on the "X" platform, wished His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad everlasting wellness and prayed to God to guide His Highness' steps in his blessed journey for the good and elevation of Kuwait and its people. (end)
