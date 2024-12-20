Musk Endorses Afd: Germany’S Political Shakeup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk, the tech mogul behind X (formerly Twitter), has stirred controversy in Germany's upcoming election. He has endorsed the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, throwing a grenade into the race.



With a simple post on his platform, Musk declared, "Only the AfD can save Germany," igniting a firestorm of debate as the nation prepares for its February 23, 2025, election.



The AfD, recognized for its libertarian-conservative ideology, EU-skepticism, and cautious immigration policies, has climbed to second place in recent polls, garnering approximately 19% of voter support. This rise comes at a time when Germany, once Europe's economic powerhouse, faces significant challenges.



Industrial sectors like automotive and chemicals are struggling, with car production down 20% since 2019. Germany faces the highest energy costs among industrialized nations, prompting major companies to relocate to the United States and other countries to ensure their survival and growth.



A demographic crisis, marked by low birth rates and an aging population, strains the pension system and widens the skills gap.







Germany's energy policy decisions under Angela Merkel, including the nuclear phase-out, have left the country vulnerable to energy insecurity, particularly regarding Russian gas imports, which have ceased due to Chancellor Scholz's political stance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Political fragmentation has intensified, with traditional parties like the CDU and SPD losing ground to new political players like the AfD.



Critics argue that leaders like Merkel and Scholz have implemented policies that have left Germany ill-prepared for the 4th Industrial Revolution, lacking competitive edge in AI and affordable energy for data centers.

Germany's Geopolitical Strategy

The AfD advocates for stricter border controls to address uncontrolled immigration. They propose reactivating Germany's decommissioned nuclear reactors, which Merkel's government shut down.



The party also seeks increased veto power in Brussels, challenging the EU's centralized decision-making structure. The AfD 's policy of strengthening ties with Russia, a key energy supplier, and favoring a more China-friendly approach could position Germany uniquely on the geopolitical stage.



This alignment promises access to low-cost energy and a significant export market, both crucial for Germany's economic revival. Musk's endorsement raises questions about the traditional parties' ability to steer Germany through its crises.

MENAFN20122024007421016031ID1109018142