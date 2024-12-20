Director Of Khaleeji 26: Kuwait Is Ready To Host Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 _KUNA) -- Director of the Arabian Gulf Cup Championship Mishaal Al-Subaie confirmed on Friday that all technical and organizational preparations for the launch of the championship have been completed.

The launch will start on Saturday under the patronage of the Amir of Kuwait Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with participation of eight national teams form Gulf States.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Subaie announced that Jaber Al-Ahmad International will host the opening ceremony at 7:00 p.m., followed by the first match between the Kuwaiti and the Omani national teams. The stadium's gates will be open at 3:00 p.m., four hours prior to the opening ceremony.

There will be partial closing of gates (6) and (7) at 6:00 p.m. in preparation for the opening ceremony. Other gates will remain open for the public, he added.

Al-Subaie confirmed "sufficient number of volunteers will provide assistance to ticketed fans to reach their numbered seats easily and quickly through organized paths."

More than 12,000 parking spaces were provided in at the stadium, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, he added.

As for the second match bringing together the UAE and Qatari teams, it will take place at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

Al-Subaie explained that the stadium gates would open at 7 p.m., three hours before the match kicks off, with sufficient parking spaces available.

He pointed out that the committee, through sponsors, provided all necessary services in the stadiums including food and beverages, calling on the fans to download the (Hayakum) application to facilitate the services, as well as arrive early to be notified of activities and programs that will be held in the fans' area.(end)

