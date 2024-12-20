KUNA Partakes In Al-Khaleej Diwan Workshops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) is participating in "al-khaeej diwan" that opened on Friday under sponsorship of the of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The event features various cultural, social and technological activities and workshops coinciding with Kuwait's hosting of the Gulf Cup tournament.

The "diwan," co-organized by the Public Authority for Youth and "Harvard diwan" is a that groups figures and the intelligentsia from various Arab countries. (end)

