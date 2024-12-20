Sevilla: A Spanish Haven At The Claridges New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Claridges New Delhi is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Sevilla, the city's beloved Spanish and Mediterranean dining destination. After a meticulous transformation, Sevilla returns brighter and more captivating, offering a journey that delights both the palate and the senses.



Sevilla at The Claridges New Delhi



A Reimagined Mediterranean Experience

Known for its enchanting alfresco setting, Sevilla has been transformed into a Mediterranean paradise with a host of new features. The sprawling restaurant, set slightly apart from the main hotel building, offers intimate indoor and outdoor seating. Recognized for its romantic allure, Sevilla is an ideal spot to get-together with your special person or friends on

celebratory occasions.





I ntroducing Chef Alex Rodriguez: The Visionary Behind Sevilla's Mediterranean Revival and the Master Chef of Sevilla at The Claridges New Delhi

Chef Alex Rodriguez, Master Chef, Sevilla at The Claridges New Delhi is the culinary mastermind behind Sevilla's revitalized menu at The Claridges New Delhi, and brings with him over 20 years of international expertise to the table. A graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, he has worked with iconic establishments such as the Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons, and St. Regis in New York. His global journey through Spain, the Caribbean, and Europe has shaped his signature style, blending traditional Mediterranean flavours with modern culinary techniques.



An award-winning chef, Chef Alex has been recognized for his innovative dishes and artistic presentations, including the Gold Medal for Best Dish and Presentation at the Canary Islands Culinary Contest. At Sevilla, his passion for Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine shines through every dish, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience steeped in authenticity and creativity.



“As the Master Chef of Sevilla, I bring decades of culinary expertise from Spain to New Delhi. Our reimagined menu celebrates the rich Spanish and Mediterranean heritage, combining authentic flavours with contemporary culinary techniques. Inspired by my family's culinary legacy and the vibrant aromas of roasted peppers, saffron, olive oil, and fresh fish from my grandmother's kitchen, every dish at Sevilla tells the story of Spain."



"From the iconic Paella of Valencia to other signature offerings, I am committed to delivering an extraordinary dining experience that connects our guests to the heart of Spanish cuisine,” said Chef Alex .





“We are elated to welcome Chef Alex Rodriguez to The Claridges family and Sevilla. His unparalleled expertise and passion for Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine perfectly aligns with our vision of offering authentic and unforgettable dining experiences. Chef Alex's innovative approach and commitment to culinary excellence will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for Spanish and Mediterranean dining in Delhi,” said Hemendra Singh, General Manager, The Claridges New Delhi .



Curated Culinary Excellence

Sevilla continues to captivate diners with its exquisite menu offerings, blending classic dishes like Patatas Bravas, Gambas Al Ajillo, and Huevos Rotos estilo Casa Lucio with new creations that offer a modern twist on traditional flavours. Indulge in dishes such as Seafood Paella, Black Rice with squid ink, and fresh truffle-inspired pasta like Linguine Vongole and Tagliatelle with Truffle Mushroom Sauce. New additions like the signature Lobster Pasta and Rossejat de Pato y Setas further celebrate Spain's rich culinary heritage. Renowned as one of Delhi's most picturesque dining venues, Sevilla offers a luxurious ambiance with scenic outdoor seating, making it the perfect place for milestones, date nights, or group gatherings, ensuring a magical dining experience.





Sevilla's Legacy of Excellence

The iconic restaurant has consecutively won the Best Restaurant Award for four years. In 2023, it was recognized as the Best Spanish Restaurant by the Times Food & Nightlife Awards. The restaurant also boasts a collection of 150 global wines.







Introducing Sevilla's Signature Brunch

This season, Sevilla unveils its much-anticipated Brunch at Sevilla, an indulgent culinary affair featuring an array of delectable Tapas, signature Sangrias, and flavourful Paellas. Designed to cater to a diverse audience, the brunch promises a delightful experience for families, friends, and couples alike. Whether it's a relaxed weekend with loved ones or a lively gathering, the serene alfresco setting, combined with the vibrant flavour, makes Sevilla a premier destination for leisurely brunches in Delhi.



"Sevilla's reopening is a celebration of culinary artistry and cherished memories," said Himanshu Kumar, Hotel Manager at The Claridges New Delhi . "Sevilla has long been a cherished destination where guests come together to savour exceptional cuisine and create unforgettable memories. We are thrilled to welcome our patrons back to a reimagined yet familiar space, where every detail has been thoughtfully designed to elevate their dining experience”





About The Claridges New Delhi

The Claridges, New Delhi has been a landmark in Lutyens Delhi since 1955. Located in lush and tranquil surroundings in the heart of the city, the hotel is within proximity of the business district, ministries, diplomatic missions, shopping and cultural centres and historical landmarks. The flagship property of The Claridges Hotels and Resorts, The Claridges, New Delhi has over the years played host to several important social, political and business gatherings. With its classic ambience and contemporary facilities, the hotel recreates the magic of old- world charm coupled with gracious Indian hospitality. The architecture of the hotel, the guest rooms and suites with their classic, understated décor, the expansive garden with swinging palm trees, and personalised service transports one to a haven of tranquillity right in the middle of the bustling city.





For reservations, please call on +91 1139 5550 00

or email at [email protected] .