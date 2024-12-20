India, China conduct discussions on border problems

(MENAFN) Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Wang Yi met in Beijing on Wednesday to address critical bilateral issues, with a focus on managing peace along their disputed border. This meeting, which represents the latest round of discussions between the two nations' special representatives, is the first such interaction since 2019, as both sides aim to mend relations strained by the 2020 border clashes.



Doval led the Indian delegation in discussions that followed an October agreement on disengagement and new patrolling arrangements in eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions flared in April 2020. The border standoff led to a deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops and severely impacted diplomatic and economic ties.



The agreement to de-escalate tensions was announced just before the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a comprehensive bilateral meeting. This summit marked the first such meeting in nearly five years, according to New Delhi.



The conflict at the border had prompted India to take various economic measures against China, including banning Chinese mobile apps, imposing tighter scrutiny on Chinese investments, and restricting electronics imports. Ahead of the meeting, China's Foreign Ministry expressed its willingness to collaborate with India in implementing the key points agreed upon by the leaders of both countries. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of mutual respect, sincerity, and good faith in resolving differences and strengthening trust through dialogue.



In addition to talks with Wang Yi, Doval also met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, according to Xinhua. Earlier in December, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar remarked that recent diplomatic engagements with China have shown signs of improvement. He stressed that maintaining peace along the border is crucial for the further development of bilateral ties.



MENAFN20122024000045015687ID1109017597