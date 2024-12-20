EOU Cracked Three Question Paper Leak Cases In Bihar This Year: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) The year 2024 has indeed highlighted significant challenges regarding question paper leaks in Bihar. It has reflected a serious issue in the state's recruitment and examination processes.

A total of three question paper leak incidents occurred in Bihar including BPSC Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) Phase 3. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) which is a nodal agency to investigate the paper leak has arrested 295 accused individuals, making it the largest crackdown of the year.

Besides, the NEET UG Paper Leak also happened in May this year and a total of 15 accused were arrested in this connection.

The Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruitment Examination paper was also leaked and EOU has arrested 36 individuals for their involvement in this case.

The EOU has led thorough investigations into all incidents.

Apart from the cases of 2024, the EOU continued efforts to address previous cases as well. At least 14 arrests related to the constable recruitment question paper leak this year as well.

The constable recruitment paper leak occurred in 2023. EOU also arrested 18 accused in connection with the 67th BPSC question paper leak. That leak happened in 2022 and 18 accused were arrested this year.

After the introduction of new criminal laws effective from July 1, 2024, Bihar became the first state in India to deliver a life imprisonment verdict in just 50 days under the new laws, highlighting swift judicial processes.

The landmark case pertained to a murder in the Rasulpur police station area, Saran district.

After the implementation of three new criminal laws, Bihar Police launched a massive training exercise in the state and 1,040 officers were trained. The state police also sent 76 officers for training programmes outside Bihar.

Over 25,000 police officers ranging from Police Training College-pass level to Deputy Inspector General of Police trained on the new laws.

Forensic Science Laboratory Staff were also trained at National Forensic Science University, Delhi, and Central Detective Training Institute, Ghaziabad.