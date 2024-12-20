Highest IQ In 2025 Announced By GIGA Society

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YoungHoon Kim with Highest IQ 276

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GIGA SocietyTM, an extremely high IQ society for people with IQ of 190 or higher, has unveiled its 2025 ranking of the highest IQs in the world. Founded by Tony Buzan 's Brain Trust, the GIGA SocietyTM collaborates with the World Mind Sports Council and the World Memory Championships to recognize exceptional intellectual talent.Here are the top 10 people with the world's highest recorded IQs in 2025, as announced by the GIGA SocietyTM.1. YoungHoon Kim, IQ 2762. Terence Tao, IQ 2303. Marilyn vos Savant, IQ 2284. Christopher Hirata, IQ 2255. Sho Yano, IQ 2006. Evangelos Katsioulis, IQ 1987. Christopher Harding, IQ 1978. Christopher Langan, IQ 1959. Rick Rosner, IQ 19210. Garry Kasparov, IQ 190__________So, who is YoungHoon Kim, the person with the world's highest IQ 276?As of 2024, YoungHoon Kim established the Official World Record® for the title“The World's Highest IQ Person Now” with IQ 276 at the only world record certification body accredited by the Council of the Notariats of the European Union, and his record accreditation as having the world's highest IQ comes from the World Mind Sports Council, World Memory Championships, World Speed Reading Championships, World Mind Mapping Championships, GIGA Society, Supertalent of the World Record, Korea Masterpiece & Master Certification Committee, Challenge Korea Headquarters, Korea Best Record Institute, Korea Record Institute, World Genius Directory, Global Genius Registry, Esoteriq Society, Ultima Society, Nano Society. With perfect scores on various clinical and experimental high range intelligence tests, YoungHoon Kim's high IQ scores were verified by the GIGA Society (1/billion), Yale Clinical Neuroscientist PhD (1/10 million), Olympiq Society (1/3 million), Mega Society (1/million), Triple Nine Society (1/1000), and Mensa (1/50). In 2024, YoungHoon Kim was named as number one with the world's highest IQ by Reader's Digest, The Economist, CNN, CNBC, etc., and he was recognized and interviewed as a South Korean with the world's highest IQ​ by Arirang TV under South Korea Ministry of Culture. His achievements span various fields, including psychology, neuroscience, linguistics​, counseling, coaching, sociology, philosophy, and theology. Serving as Tony Buzan Honorary Professor in Creative Thinking at Tony Buzan Academy and University; Honorary Council Member at the World Mind Sports Council and World Memory Championships, YoungHoon Kim founded a non-profit organization, the United Sigma Intelligence Association(USIA) for the world's brightest minds, which includes seven Nobel Prize winners and the greatest minds in the world such as Noam Chomsky, Steven Pinker, Yuval Harari, Richard Dawkins, Howard Gardner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Daniel Dennett, Anthony Giddens, Philip Zimbardo, and Terence Tao. Through the USIA, He also founded the Intellectual Hall of Fame with support of Lifeboat Foundation, honorably inducted Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Stephen Hawking. In recognition of significant contributions to the field of cognitive science, YoungHoon Kim was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science in Cognitive Science (DSc, hc) degree from the American Management University; Honorary Doctor of Education (EdD, hc) degree from the City University of Paris; Honorary Doctor of Advanced Studies in Psychology (DPsych, hc) degree from Universidad Azteca, establishing the world record title“The World's First and Youngest Honorary Doctor of Science in Cognitive Science” at the Supertalent of the World Record and Korea Best Record Institute. In addition, YoungHoon Kim was appointed Honorary Professor in Strategic Thinking and Leadership; Cognitive Education and Leadership at the universities. In addition to his remarkable achievements, YoungHoon Kim is also the Founder & CEO of NeuroStory, a pioneering brain digital healthcare company officially accredited by the South Korea Ministry of SMEs and Startups. As a one-of-a-kind innovator in the field, NeuroStory provides cutting-edge solutions to diagnose and manage brain health using deep-tech-based technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data, nanotechnology, and advanced data analytics, operating under the guidance of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, USIA.__________Main Source: GIGA Society “TOP 10 World's Highest IQ Ever Recorded in 2025”

Daniel Parker

GIGA Society

email us here

YoungHoon Kim with the world's highest IQ 276

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.