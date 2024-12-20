Shapellx Supports Women In Need With $30,000 Product Donation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In a heartfelt initiative to spread warmth and hope during the holiday season, the leading shapewear brand Shapellx donated $30,000 value of products to HELP NOW, an organization that is committed to supporting woman in creating violence-free living. The donation items are thoughtfully wrapped in festive Christmas packaging with handwritten Christmas cards to celebrate the holiday season.

Domestic violence remains a pervasive issue in the United States, affecting a significant number of women. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline , nearly 3 in 10 women in the US have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner, leaving lasting emotional and physical scars. HELP NOW offers a sanctuary for these women, providing them with the opportunity to regain their confidence, rebuild their sense of self-worth, and take steps toward a brighter future. Understanding the vital role HELP NOW plays, Shapellx has chosen to support the organization by donating its most beloved products, offering women a measure of comfort and dignity as they navigate through difficult times.

As a shapewear brand created by women for women, Shapellx is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their unique journeys and inner strength through innovative products and community support. Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx expressed a deep understanding of the challenges faced by women who have experienced domestic violence. "Shapellx is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of women who are overcoming adversity. Through this initiative, we aim to help these women break free from the constraints they face and move forward with renewed confidence and strength."

Tammy Douglass, Executive Director of Help Now of Osceola

expressed gratitude for the generous donation from Shapellx, emphasizing the profound impact that any form of support can have on women in need, especially during the festive Christmas season. Through this meaningful initiative, Shapellx and HELP NOW are working together to create a brighter future for women affected by domestic violence, offering them hope, encouragement, and the opportunity to move forward with dignity and strength. This joint effort is a testament to the power of community and compassion in making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

This charitable effort by Shapellx marks just the beginning of a long-term commitment to supporting vulnerable women. The brand plans to make a meaningful difference, demonstrating a strong sense of corporate social responsibility and a deep commitment to giving back to the community.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day. Visit for more information.

About HELP NOW

Help Now provides safety, empowerment, and healing for survivors of domestic violence, aiming to eradicate violence and abuse in the community. It offers a temporary safe shelter, outreach advocacy, and a 24-hour crisis line. Visit for more information.

