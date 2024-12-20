Baku Museum Center To Hold Concert Dedicated To Honored Art Worker Javanshir Guliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On December 24, Baku Museum Center will host another portrait concert as part of the "Music Nights at The Museum" project, dedicated to the works of the composer, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Javanshir Guliyev, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Baku Contemporary Society in collaboration with the Museum Center.

Born in Nuha (now Sheki), Javanshir Guliyev entered the Sheki Music College in 1968. That same year, he joined the Folk Instruments Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory named after Uzeyir Hajibayli (now Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli). Two years later, he became a student of the Conservatory's Composition Faculty, graduating in 1975 under the guidance of composer and professor Jovdat Hajiyev.



As a student, Javanshir Guliyev was fascinated by the experimental approach to creating musical compositions, which he implemented in his works. His "First Quartet," written in his second year, became a vivid example of the young composer's innovative approach, blending national music with modern compositional techniques. Although this experimental work was met with great interest, it sparked creative debates on "Nationality and Modernity" at several conservatory conferences within the USSR Composers' Union.



During his student years, in 1973, the composer started working as a sound engineer at AzTV, a position he held for seventeen years. From 1990 to 1993, he served as the Artistic Director of Azgosconcert. In 2003, he earned the title of Associate Professor at the National Conservatory and became a full Professor in 2005. Starting that year, he also served as a Professor at the "Stage Arts" Faculty of Near East University in Northern Cyprus.



Songs composed by Javanshir Guliyev have been performed by Brilliant Dadashova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, and Aygun Kazimova. Many of them became hits: "Hər şey gözəldir həyatda," "Hicran," "İtkin gəlin," "Qızım," "Sevəcəyəm," "Tənha qadın," "Məni daha gözləmə," and others. He also composed music for films and plays, such as "Fəryad," "Love of Shirbala" (Şirbalanın məhəbbəti), "İtkin gəlin," "The Pain of a Milk Tooth" (Süd dişinin ağrısı), "Ashig Garib," and many other productions, films, and TV series.



Javanshir Guliyev was the first composer to use the saz instrument alongside the violin, cello, and flute. In 1980, he wrote the "Overture" for zurna and symphony orchestra, reflecting his unique perspective on Azerbaijani music. In total, the composer's portfolio includes almost a thousand songs, 300 of which are included in the four-volume collection "MAHNILAR."



Javanshir Guliyev is renowned not only for his pop compositions but also for serious works, which he represented in international music symposia and festivals from Poland to the USA. These include the Sonata for Saz and Violin, Seven Pieces in Mugham Modes for Piano, the Second Quartet, and the First Suite from the ballet "Oguzname," performed in various countries such as the USA, Finland, Yugoslavia, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkiye.

The 1992 composition "Əsgər marşı," written shortly after the Khojaly tragedy, remains highly popular to this day. It was once sung even by children in kindergartens and is now performed during national army parades.



In 2000, Javanshir Guliyev received the "Golden Dervish" theater award. In 2002, he was awarded the Humay prize, and in 2015, he received the "Qızıl Peri" cinema award and the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union Award "For Contributions to National Cinema."



The portrait concert program will feature the composer's works: Sonata for Saz and Violin, Second String Quartet, and "Seven Pieces" for Piano. The performers include Humay Gasimzada (piano), Samir Asadov (violin), Aslan Muradoglu (saz), and the "Əkinçi" Quartet. The evening moderator is composer Firudin Allahverdi.





