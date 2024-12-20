Baku Museum Center To Hold Concert Dedicated To Honored Art Worker Javanshir Guliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
On December 24, Baku Museum Center will host another portrait
concert as part of the "Music Nights at The Museum" project,
dedicated to the works of the composer, Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan Javanshir Guliyev, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Baku Contemporary music Society in
collaboration with the Museum Center.
The concert dedicated to the work of composer and Honored Art
Worker of Azerbaijan, Javanshir Guliyev will take place on December
24. The event is organized by Baku Contemporary Music Society in
partnership with Baku Museum Center.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli and Turkic.
Born in Nuha (now Sheki), Javanshir Guliyev entered the Sheki
Music College in 1968. That same year, he joined the Folk
Instruments Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory named
after Uzeyir Hajibayli (now Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir
Hajibayli). Two years later, he became a student of the
Conservatory's Composition Faculty, graduating in 1975 under the
guidance of composer and professor Jovdat Hajiyev.
As a student, Javanshir Guliyev was fascinated by the experimental
approach to creating musical compositions, which he implemented in
his works. His "First Quartet," written in his second year, became
a vivid example of the young composer's innovative approach,
blending national music with modern compositional techniques.
Although this experimental work was met with great interest, it
sparked creative debates on "Nationality and Modernity" at several
conservatory conferences within the USSR Composers' Union.
During his student years, in 1973, the composer started working as
a sound engineer at AzTV, a position he held for seventeen years.
From 1990 to 1993, he served as the Artistic Director of
Azgosconcert. In 2003, he earned the title of Associate Professor
at the National Conservatory and became a full Professor in 2005.
Starting that year, he also served as a Professor at the "Stage
Arts" Faculty of Near East University in Northern Cyprus.
Songs composed by Javanshir Guliyev have been performed by
Brilliant Dadashova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, and Aygun Kazimova. Many
of them became hits: "Hər şey gözəldir həyatda," "Hicran," "İtkin
gəlin," "Qızım," "Sevəcəyəm," "Tənha qadın," "Məni daha gözləmə,"
and others. He also composed music for films and plays, such as
"Fəryad," "Love of Shirbala" (Şirbalanın məhəbbəti), "İtkin gəlin,"
"The Pain of a Milk Tooth" (Süd dişinin ağrısı), "Ashig Garib," and
many other productions, films, and TV series.
Javanshir Guliyev was the first composer to use the saz instrument
alongside the violin, cello, and flute. In 1980, he wrote the
"Overture" for zurna and symphony orchestra, reflecting his unique
perspective on Azerbaijani music. In total, the composer's
portfolio includes almost a thousand songs, 300 of which are
included in the four-volume collection "MAHNILAR."
Javanshir Guliyev is renowned not only for his pop compositions but
also for serious works, which he represented in international music
symposia and festivals from Poland to the USA. These include the
Sonata for Saz and Violin, Seven Pieces in Mugham Modes for Piano,
the Second Quartet, and the First Suite from the ballet "Oguzname,"
performed in various countries such as the USA, Finland,
Yugoslavia, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkiye.
The 1992 composition "Əsgər marşı," written shortly after the
Khojaly tragedy, remains highly popular to this day. It was once
sung even by children in kindergartens and is now performed during
national army parades.
In 2000, Javanshir Guliyev received the "Golden Dervish" theater
award. In 2002, he was awarded the Humay prize, and in 2015, he
received the "Qızıl Peri" cinema award and the Azerbaijan
Filmmakers Union Award "For Contributions to National Cinema."
The portrait concert program will feature the composer's works:
Sonata for Saz and Violin, Second String Quartet, and "Seven
Pieces" for Piano. The performers include Humay Gasimzada (piano),
Samir Asadov (violin), Aslan Muradoglu (saz), and the "Əkinçi"
Quartet. The evening moderator is composer Firudin Allahverdi.
MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109016031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.