S. Korea Investigators Summon Again Pres.

TOKYO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- South Korea's joint law enforcement team investigating the martial law case said Friday it has requested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning next week over his involvement in the botched martial law imposition, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The team sent the summons to Yoon to appear for questioning at the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) building in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul next Wednesday, its official said. It was the second summons request the investigation team has delivered to Yoon after he refused to cooperate with the first summons earlier this week.

The probe team plans to question Yoon over his role regarding the imposition of the martial law order on December 3, which he rescinded following a National Assembly (parliament) vote to overturn the order. The CIO plans to consider filing for a court warrant to detain the president for up to 48 hours should he continue to ignore the summons without valid grounds.

The probe team is looking at charges of insurrection and abuse of power against Yoon who was impeached by the parliament Saturday and has been suspended from duties pending a Constitutional Court decision on whether to unseat him from office or reinstate him.

Meanwhile, police said Friday they have questioned Acting President Han Duck-soo over his role in the martial law. Han was one of nine people the police said they questioned over their attendance at a Cabinet meeting Yoon held shortly before he declared martial law on December 3.

The questioning took place on or before Han, as Prime Minister, assumed the role of Acting President Saturday, the report said. (end)

