Aurora Toastmasters Club Hosts 190Th Meeting

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Aurora Toastmasters Club, part of Division G, District 116, held its 190th meeting recently. President Prameetha welcomed the gathering. Suchitra led the proceedings under the theme 'Spreading Smiles.' An induction ceremony for new members was conducted by vice president (membership) Suchita. The table topics session was led by Poornima Raj. Pradnya's winning the Distinguished Toastmaster award was celebrated. Vinita, Kamakshi, Poornima Dhulipala and other members were present.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.