Renovated Shopping Centre Akropolis Klaipėda Features New Shops And Entertainment Areas As Well As Modern Common Spaces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renovation of common spaces in Akropolis Klaipėda, the largest shopping and entertainment centre in Western Lithuania, has been completed. The interior design upgrade and modernization project allowed renovating over 11,000 square metres of common spaces. The renovation of the shopping and entertainment centre required an of almost EUR 8 million.

“It is symbolic that we have finished the renovation of Akropolis Klaipėda in December, just before the most festive season of the year. It is namely in December that we celebrate the 19th birthday of this shopping and entertainment centre. The renovation, which has been the biggest since the opening of the shopping centre, is significant for both visitors and our tenants. By investing in the renovation of common spaces and sustainable solutions focused on the comfort of visitors, we seek to meet their needs and expectations to enjoy a modern shopping centre that follows modern interior design trends. Akropolis Klaipėda visitors will be welcomed by lighter, cosier common spaces, as well as many new and revamped shops, as well as entertainment areas,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

New shops are ready to welcome visitors

It was not only renovation of common spaces in Akropolis Klaipėda but also revamping of some shops and service outlets. New major tenants of Akropolis Klaipėda include the trampoline and entertainment park Jumpland on the second floor of the shopping centre, where visitors can enjoy a huge trampoline, various climbing tracks, modern gaming machines. In November, visitors were also welcomed by a new concept entertainment park“Action! by Apollo”, offering visitors bowling and other entertainment.

"During the renovation of Akropolis Klaipėda, we paid a lot of attention not only to the renovation of stores, but also to relevant entertainment and leisure activities. During the festive season and, in general, during the winter period, entertainment in closed spaces is very relevant, so both "Action! by Apollo" and "Jumpland", which significantly expanded the offer of different entertainment in our shopping centre, were immediately popular with visitors," notes D. Mertinas.

In December, the port city shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis has become a home for a latest concept shop of a popular brand Sinsay. During this year, new or revamped Bershka, Mohito, House, Audimas, Creme de la Creme, Step Top, Alikante, Deichmann, Lietuvos paštas, Candy Pop and other shops and service outlets opened their doors to visitors.

In September Maxima supermarket, the largest in Western Lithuania, opened its doors after major revamping, offering visitors the largest range of locally baked fresh bread and pastries, confectionery and ready-to-eat foods. The Scan&Go technology installed in the supermarket allows for faster shopping experience.

The shopping and entertainment centre has become more convenient

Akropolis Klaipėda interior renovation works, which took over a year, were implemented in steps so that the shopping and entertainment centre would not have to close even for a day.

“The major renovation works were carried out at night, so all the shopping and service outlets could work as usual. This allowed ensuring the accessibility of shops and entertainment places for visitors, and caused less inconvenience to our tenants,” says D. Mertinas.

During this major renovation, the common spaces of Akropolis Klaipėda there revamped – the alleys, sanitary facilities, 4 modern childcare rooms, as well as two free of charge thematic playgrounds for children. The latter immediately attracted a lot of visitor interest and received favourable feedback.

“Special attention has been paid not only to interior design materials, choosing a range of lighter colours, but also to lighting solutions. With modern LED lighting installed in the alleys and other common spaces of the shopping and entertainment centre, they became brighter and cosier. At the same time, the upgrade of lighting solutions ensures lower electricity costs making Akropolis Klaipėda more environment-friendly,” says D. Mertinas.

Visitors with mobility issues are invited to use the wheelchairs available free of charge at the entrances 1, 2 and 4 of the shopping and entertainment centre. For the convenience of visitors, lockers and a self-service cloakroom have also been placed at Vokiečių alley by the shop Skechers.

Currently, Akropolis Klaipėda houses over 240 shops and service outlets.









