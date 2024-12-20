Relocate Pets And Ship Cars For Less With Emirates Skywards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE: 19 December 2024 – Emirates Skywards has enhanced its Cash+Miles offering with select Emirates SkyCargo products that are tailormade for transporting beloved pets and treasured cars. More than 2.4 million UAE based members can now use a combination of cash and Miles to lower shipment costs with Emirates Pets and Emirates Wheels.

Skywards Miles can now be used towards the payment of outbound shipments made from the UAE only, with redemptions starting at 5,000 Miles. For more details, visit emirates.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards, said:“At Emirates Skywards, we're constantly looking for new ways to enhance our member offering and introduce new initiatives that unlock greater value, choice and flexibility. Cash+Miles is one of our most popular initiatives and we're thrilled to expand the offering to now include savings on select Emirates SkyCargo products, such as relocating beloved pets, or shipping valued cars to any of our destinations worldwide.'

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo, said:“We pride ourselves on solving the transportation challenges of our customers. This partnership with Skywards is an extension of that, enabling Skywards Members to more easily access our bespoke products to move their pets and cars worldwide, swiftly, reliably and with fit-for-purpose care.”

Safely transporting cherished shipments

Emirates SkyCargo takes the stress out of flying its customers' furry friends abroad, with Emirates Pets, a transportation service centred around animal safety and wellbeing. A dedicated team of specialists provide the highest levels of care and attention at every stage of the journey, ensuring pets are fed, watered and exercised in a dedicated facility.

Via Emirates Wheels, Emirates SkyCargo provides comprehensive car transportation services designed to ensure safe, efficient, and timely delivery all over the world. Starting with collection from its customer's driveway, Emirates SkyCargo handles all aspects of the transport including all necessary documentation, insurance and goods declarations.

Enhancing loyalty experiences

Emirates Skywards has more than 34 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.

Members can earn Skywards Miles with Emirates, flydubai or our airline partners, as well as our growing number of partners across hotels, car rentals, retail, lifestyle and more worldwide.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can't buy experiences.

The option use Skywards Miles for Emirates Pets and Emirates Wheels allows members to transport more, for less. For more information, please contact the Emirates SkyCargo Call Centre on 60056661.