National School Games Medallists Felicitated In Srinagar

Held at the District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar, the event was a tribute to the extraordinary accomplishments of young student players who have brought pride to the Srinagar district, the DYSS said in a statement.

Among the celebrated were Kaifa Shah, who clinched a medal in Wushu (U-19), Aliza Shah for winning in Wushu (U-17), Mohammad Hadi for getting Silver medal in Judo (U-19), Nazia Fatima for earning Bronze medal in Judo (U-19) and Syed Azaan for clinching Bronze medal in Judo (U-17)

While appreciating the sports talent of the budding sports players, DYSSO Srinagar hoped that the current year's medal tally would break all the previous records.

