National School Games Medallists Felicitated In Srinagar
Date
12/20/2024 12:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Youth Services & Sports Office (DYSSO) Srinagar hosted a felicitation ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the achievements of medallists in the 68th National School Games 2024.
Held at the District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar, the event was a tribute to the extraordinary accomplishments of young student players who have brought pride to the Srinagar district, the DYSS said in a statement.
Among the celebrated athletes were Kaifa Shah, who clinched a Gold medal in Wushu (U-19), Aliza Shah for winning gold in Wushu (U-17), Mohammad Hadi for getting Silver medal in Judo (U-19), Nazia Fatima for earning Bronze medal in Judo (U-19) and Syed Azaan for clinching Bronze medal in Judo (U-17)
While appreciating the sports talent of the budding sports players, DYSSO Srinagar hoped that the current year's medal tally would break all the previous records.
