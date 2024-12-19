Peru Embassy In Kuwait Hosts Exhibition On Great Inca Road

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Peru Embassy in Kuwait, in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), along with Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, organized on Thursday an on the Qhapaq Nan, Great Inca Road (Royal road) of the pre-Colombian South America era.

The exhibition of Qhapaq Nan Inca Road, included 35 historic photographs about the road, which is considered one of the most important human achievements in the 16th century.

NCCAL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar, said in a press statement on the sidelines of the fair opening at Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center that this exhibition sheds light on one of the greatest trade routes in the world, which extends over a distance of about 40,000 kilometers.

Al-Jassar added that the road, which dates back more than three thousand years, has been included on the UNESCO World Heritage List as one of the international landmarks that require protection and preservation.

He stressed the importance of such exhibitions in enhancing cultural and heritage awareness, pointing out the State of Kuwait's interest in registering its heritage sites on the World Heritage List.

He added, "We are in the process of studying how to register Kuwaiti sites in the World Heritage". He underlined that "visiting such exhibitions is an important opportunity to gain knowledge and experience."

Al-Jassar invited the Kuwaiti public and residents to visit the exhibition that tells the story of the "Great Inca Road" and provides a rich experience that highlights the ancient cultural and historical heritage.

Considered one of the most impressive engineering works in history, it stretches into six modern-day countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, as well as Peru. (end)

