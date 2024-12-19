EDGE Earns Prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) EDGE Group's Corporate division has announced its certification as a Great Place to Work®, marking a significant achievement in the company's journey as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. This prestigious recognition reflects EDGE's unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic, supportive, and innovative workplace – values that have been at the heart of its operations since its establishment in 2019.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on comprehensive employee feedback and an independent analysis of the company's workplace culture. It serves as a global benchmark for excellence, validating EDGE's efforts to ensure that employees feel engaged, supported, and motivated to innovate.

Sana Al Daoumi, SVP of Human Capital at EDGE, said:“As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, this certification is an incredible milestone and an affirmation of the culture we've worked hard to build. This accomplishment acknowledges the dedication of our employees, who are at the core of everything we do, and it reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where people can thrive. Receiving this certification as we mark five years of disruption and growth is a testament to the culture of collaboration, trust, and empowerment that defines EDGE.”





This certification not only underscores the strength of EDGE's internal culture but also strengthens the company's reputation as an employer of choice. As EDGE continues to grow and evolve, this recognition enhances its employer branding and positions the company as an attractive destination for top talent looking to contribute to the future of technology and innovation.

