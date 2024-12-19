Japan’S Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Global Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Japan (BoJ) maintained its key interest rate at 0.25% on December 19, 2024, defying expectations of a rate hike. This decision came just a day after the U.S. Reserve cut rates, highlighting the divergent paths of major economies.



The BoJ's cautious stance reflects the complex economic landscape Japan faces. While inflation has persisted above the 2% target for 30 consecutive months, the shows signs of vulnerability.



GDP contracted in the first two quarters of 2024, with only a modest 0.5% increase in the third quarter. Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the need for more data before considering a rate increase.



The bank's decision was not unanimous, with one board member advocating for a rate hike to 0.5%. This split decision underscores the delicate balance the BoJ must strike.



The Japanese yen weakened to a four-month low following the announcement, trading at 155.42 against the dollar. This currency movement could further complicate Japan 's economic outlook, potentially affecting import prices and inflation.





Japan's Economic Outlook

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate a potential rate hike in early 2025. The BoJ's forecast of 1.1% growth and 1.9% core inflation for fiscal year 2025 suggests a gradual normalization of monetary policy.



However, political instability and external factors, such as the upcoming U.S. presidency, add uncertainty to this outlook. Japan's economic recovery hinges on sustained wage growth outpacing inflation.



Recent data shows promising signs, with base salaries rising at a 32-year high pace of 2.7% in October. However, real wages struggle to maintain consistent growth, highlighting the challenges ahead.



As Japan navigates these economic crosscurrents, the BoJ's decisions in the coming months will be crucial. The central bank must balance stimulating growth with maintaining financial stability, all while considering global economic shifts and domestic political pressures.

